US diplomats being mistreated in Islamabad, claims Pompeo

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that US embassy staff in Islamabad were treated badly by the government of Pakistan.

Pompeo said this on Wednesday while presenting his testimony before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. He said that all the staff members of US embassy in Islamabad were not being treated well by the Pakistani government and remarked that this “real problem” that needs to be taken measure of.

Regarding the new US policy for South Asia, Pompeo said that we have been clear with Pakistan that ensuring reconciliation, peace, and security in Afghanistan in large part depends on Pakistan’s willingness to crack down on terrorist safe havens in its own country.

He also informed the committee that US has minimized the funds release to Pakistan in 2018 comparing to the previous year of Pakistan.

Regarding the Dr Shakil Afridi issue, he said that he worked tirelessly to solve the issue when I was chief of CIA but unfortunately I was not succeeded in it.

Pompeo said that the planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is now totally depended on the North Korean leader at this moment.

Pompeo would not predict whether a deal can be reached at the meeting, but said a “bad deal” is not an option.

He said the United States aims at “complete” denuclearisation by North Korea before it provides any support for the country´s economy, and that Washington wants that to happen quickly.”The model that we have laid forth is a rapid denuclearization that will be total and complete,” he said.

