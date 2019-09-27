US disappointed by Ghani’s ‘overlook’ on USAID services

KABUL (AT News): In reaction to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent negative remarks over USAID mission in Afghanistan, US ambassador to Kabul, John Bass said that Washington has been disappointed about Ghani’s overlooked one the “excellent work” ofUSAID and enduring partnership.

In an interview with the Afghan stationed Liberty RadioChannel, Ghani has criticized the USAID mission and called it as one of the useless cooperation organization in the country.

Referring to USAID’s assistance in Afghanistan, Bass in a tweeter message said the organization has worked in empowering women, healthcare and modernization of electric process in the country.

“The USAID funded HEMAYAT program, trained more than 500 midwives in an effort to combat high mortality rates for both mothers and babies in Afghanistan,” he added.

Bass said the result of the jointly investigation by US-Afghan government about the USAID mission in Afghanistan were positives.

Afghan-US government jointly on August this year, reviewed the USAID assistance mission in Afghanistan, where the result were positives in regards.

President Ghani said that he has repeatedly asked US President, Donald Trump to send an imperialdelegation from the US congress and civilian organization to Afghanistan to investigate the USAIDworks in the country.

The USAID has been established in 2001 in Afghanistan to cooperate with in healthcare, economy and women rights in the country.