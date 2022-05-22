US discusses military aid with Moldovan government

CHISINAU (TASS): The United States is ready to supply weapons to Moldova, whose constitution stipulates neutrality, if the leadership of the republic asks for it. This was stated by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Rep-resentatives Gregory Me-eks at a briefing in Chisinau following the talks with President Maia Sandu.

“We have such negotiations with the Moldovan government, but the assistance should not exceed the requirements of the Moldo-van side. I think that we should understand whether we agree on what should happen. I do not want to go beyond what the leadership requires of us Moldova,” the US congressman said.

This week, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told the citizens of the country that, while maintaining neutrality, the republic supposedly remains vulnerable, noting that they can change the situation if they express a desire to change the constitution.

Earlier, the Moldovan government gave a negative opinion to the draft law “On the status of permanent neutrality”, which was put forward by the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BCS).

According to the constitution of Moldova, the rep-ublic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO as part of an individual partnership plan.

According to polls, the majority of the population of Moldova opposes the country’s accession to NATO. Nevertheless, despite the provisions of the constitution, the republic has been cooperating with the alliance since 1994 as part of an individual partnership plan.

A few years ago, a Lia-ison Office with the North Atlantic Alliance opened in Chisinau, and an information center operates. The recently adopted plan of interaction with NATO for 2022-2023 by the government of Moldova speaks of strengthening the combat capability of the Moldovan army with the assistance of the military bloc, expanding its participation in pea-cekeeping missions under the auspices of the UN, the EU and the OSCE. It also outlines the goal of achieving the withdrawal of the Russian military from M-oldova and the transformation of the peacekeeping operation with the participation of Russian blue helmets in Transnistria into a civilian mission under an international mandate, whi-ch is opposed in Tiraspol.

