US do not intend to establish no-fly zone over Ukraine: Austin

BRATISLAVA (TASS): Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he could not yet announce anything regarding the possible transfer of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) by Western countries to Ukraine. His speech at a joint press conference with Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy in Bratislava was broadcast by the Pentagon.

Austin was asked about the possible transfer of air defense systems to Ukrainian military personnel. “We are in consultation with a number of our allies and partners to make sure we get as much capacity as possible to continue assisting the Ukrainian forces. <…> These consultations will continue, but I have nothing to announce [about the S-300]” – said the American minister.

The United States is also not yet ready to announce the transfer of air defense systems to Slovakia to replace the S-300.

“I don’t have any announcements [on this subject] for you,” the Pentagon chief said, answering a question about the possibility of transferring air defense / missile defense systems to Bratislava instead of the S-300. “We will continue to work on these issues with all of our allies. And, of course, this is not just an issue [for] the United States. This is an issue [for] NATO,” Austin said.

The US authorities do not intend to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as this would lead to conflict with Russia, which Washi-ngton does not want, Austin said.

“President Biden has made it clear that our forces will not fight in Ukraine. At the same time, we will do everything possible to support Ukraine and its efforts to protect its territory,” the head of the Pentagon said. “Establishing a no-fly zone means, in fact, that you are participating in hostilities, in hostilities with Russia,” Austin said. “We said, our president said that we would not go to war with Russia.”

“Establishing a no-fly zone means, in fact, that you are participating in hostilities, in hostilities with Russia,” Austin said. “We said, our president said that we would not go to war with Russia.” “In order to control the airspace, it is necessary that the air defense systems be turned off. They are on the ground. Some of these air defense systems are in Russia. There is no easy way to do this,” the minister stated.

Austin also noted that there is no possibility of establishing any “lite version” of the no-fly zone. “A no-fly zone means that you are in conflict with Russia. Our position <…> is still that we will not do this,” the head of the Pentagon stressed.

Related