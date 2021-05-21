US DOJ faces call to reverse Trump rule

WASHINGTON DC (Age-ncies): The Biden administration is under pressure to scrap a last-minute Trump-era rule that dramatically increased fees for those fig-hting deportation or seeking asylum in immigration court.

A rule finalized on the last full day of the Trump administration increased by nearly nine-fold the cost for appealing deportation orders while imposing for the first time a $50 filing fee on asylum seekers.

The rule “imposes excessive fees on already vulnerable non-citizens — many of them unrepresented — seeking to defend their liberty, and often their lives, in proceedings before the immigration courts,” more than 150 groups wrote in a letter spearheaded by the American Immigration Council and the National Immigration Law Center and obtained by The Hill.

The letter calls the rule “contrary to the principles of our nation’s legal system and to the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to improving the operation of the immigration courts and protecting the vulnerable individuals who appear before them.”

The rule was finalized by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which oversees the immigration court system, on January 19, but it has since been blocked amid pending litigation.

Though it was one of many rules targeted by the Biden administration for review in an early February executive order, the administration has yet to take any action to formally unwind it through the lengthy rule-making process. Under the policy, the cost for appealing a deportation order surged from $110 to $975, while the cost of a general appeal rises from $110 to $895. “The new fees erect an insurmountable barrier to justice. The conseque-nces of this impeded access are severe. Long-time immigrants face permanent exile from the country they consider home and permanent separation from loved ones,” the letter states.

“For those fleeing persecution or torture, a financial barrier to humanitarian protection can mean death.” DOJ did not immediately respond to request for comment on the letter.

The letter comes as the Biden team has signaled interest in revamping the court system, signing an order earlier this week reestablishing an Obama-era access to justice roundtable and tasking it with examining ways to improve access to legal assistance.

Earlier this month, DOJ hired 17 new immigration court judges who were initially selected under the Trump administration, almost none of whom have made their career representing migrants in court.