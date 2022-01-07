US dollar steady in interbank trading

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The US dollar started the last day of the trading week with a cautious start losing only two paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank trading.

According to the Forex dealers, the US dollar was trading at Rs176.90 on Friday in the interbank trading after losing two paisas in value.

It may be mentioned there that the money market is also in a fix awaiting International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) on whether to revive the loan programme for Pakistan in its board meeting on January 12.