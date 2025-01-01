US drafts plan to withdraw all its troops from Syria: Report

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The US Department of Defense is developing plans to withdraw all US troops from Syria, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing two US defense officials.

President Donald Trump and officials close to him recently expressed interest in pulling US troops out of Syria, leading Pentagon officials to begin drawing up plans for a full withdrawal in 30, 60 or 90 days, the report added.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the group had not received any plans from the US forces in northern and eastern Syria to withdraw.

“Of course, ISIS and other malicious forces are waiting for the opportunity of the US withdrawal to reactivate and reach the state of 2014,” the SDF’s spokesperson Farhad Shami told Reuters.

At the height of its powers in 2014, ISIS imposed a reign of terror over millions of people and claimed control over swathes of the combined territories of Iraq and Syria.

The US considers the Kurdish-led forces key allies against ISIS but neighboring Turkey regards them as a national security threat.