US drones entered Afghanistan through Pakistan: Yaqoob

KABUL (NNI): The Taliban’s interim Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob has claimed that the United States drones were entering Afghanistan through Pakistan. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul that US drones have been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

“According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan. They use Pakistan’s airspace. We ask Pakistan: Don’t use your airspace against us,” he said. He emphasized that the use of drones to patrol Afghanistan’s airspace is a clear transgression of the country’s borders.

On the other hand, Pakistani officials have denied any involvement in or knowledge of a July drone operation in Kabul that the US claimed killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. Previously, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was purportedly killed in a CIA drone attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, according to US President Joe Biden, who broke the news in a live broadcast.

