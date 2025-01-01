US drones fly over Mexico as Trump declares drug cartels global terrorist organizations

Mexico City (Reuters): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that US drone flights over Mexican territory were part of a collaboration with the US government, adding that there was nothing illegal about it.

“There’s a cooperation,” Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference. “These flights are part of a coordinated operation between the US and Mexican governments, and have been done for many years.”

Sheinbaum’s comments came amid terse relations after US President Donald Trump pledged to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations as part of his efforts to stop the arrival of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in his country.

The United States later on Wednesday designated Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa cartel and other drug cartels as global terrorist organizations, according to a Federal Register notice.

The US State Department notice said the groups pose a risk to US national security, foreign policy and economic interests.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, issued an executive order after taking office on January 20 that called on officials to evaluate whether any criminal cartels or transnational gangs should be designated at terror groups. During Trump’s 2017-2021 presidency, he considered such designations but ultimately shelved the plans.

After taking office, Trump also ordered top officials to take steps to prepare to invoke a 1798 wartime law that could allow him to deport alleged gang members without court hearings.