F.P. Report

KIEV: The United States Embassy in Kiev is urging American citizens to consider leaving Ukraine “now” due to the country’s unpredictable security situation, the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice. The United States Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” the embassy said.”

“U.S. citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports. If you have difficulty securing a flight or need assistance to return to the United States, please contact KyivACS@state.gov for guidance,” the statement said.”

“The Embassy remains open and able to process U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad and can also provide repatriation loans for U.S. citizens who cannot afford at this time to purchase a commercial ticket to the United States.”

“If you are a U.S. citizen or parent of a U.S. citizen minor and delaying your departure because of your non-U.S. citizen spouse, your minor child, or you do not have a valid U.S. travel document, please contact us at KyivACS@state.-gov.”

The Department asks all U.S. citizens in Ukraine to complete an online form so that we may better communicate with you.

This is especially important if you plan to remain in Ukraine.