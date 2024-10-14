US Embassy in Lebanon strongly encourages citizens to leave the country

BEIRUT (Reuters): The US Embassy in Lebanon said on Monday its citizens were strongly encouraged to leave the country “now,” adding that additional flights the embassy organized for its citizens traveling out of Beirut would not continue indefinitely.

Israel on Monday expanded its targets in its war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

So far, the main focus of Israel’s military operations in Lebanon has been in the south, the eastern Bekaa Valley and the suburbs of Beirut. Israel, however, on Monday struck the Christian-majority town of Aitou in the north killing at least 18 people.