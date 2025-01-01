US embassy in Syria warns of increased risk of attacks during Eid al-Fitr

DAMASCUS (AFP) : The US embassy in Syria has warned its citizens of an “increased possibility” of attacks during the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the coming days.

“The US Department of State cautions US citizens of the increased possibility of attacks during Eid al-Fitr holiday, which could target embassies, international organizations, and Syrian public institutions in Damascus,” said a statement posted on the embassy website late Friday.

“Methods of attack could include… individual attackers, armed gunmen, or the use of explosive devices,” it added.

Security in Syria remains tenuous after extremist-led Syrian opposition forces overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December following nearly 14 years of war that erupted with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Washington advises its citizens not to travel to Syria “due to the significant risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict, and unjust detention,” according to the statement.

The embassy’s operations have been suspended since 2012.