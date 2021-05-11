US Embassy praises award-winning Pakistani short film

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy in Islamabad has lauded “Darya Ke Iss Paar,” a Pakistani short film depicting the typical cultural behavior of society towards mental illness, which won three major awards at the New York City International Film Festival.

The Embassy said that more than 96 films were submitted from all over the world. Along with the Best Narrative Short film award, the film won the Best Director and Best Lead Actress.

As per the IMDB, “Darya Ke Iss Paar” is the story of a young girl who lives in the Northern region of Pakistan. Gull Zareen is facing depression due to many aspects of her life.

According to the plot of the story, the cold isolation of the mountainous area where she lives intensifies her problems.

The pressures that began when she was a student are compounded after she marries.

No one in her life acknowledges her feelings or thoughts. Rigid social values and norms add fuel to the fire.

One gloomy dawn, she reaches a breaking point, plunges herself into the river, and drowns. A heartrending tale is a roller-coaster ride of emotions of a Chitrali girl who ended her life.