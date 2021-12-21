US embassy says following Poroshenko case

KIEV (RIA Novosti): The United States is closely following the case of ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko , it is important that it be based on the rule of law and not on political motives, the US Embassy in Kiev said in a statement .

Poroshenko first became a suspect of treason and aiding terrorism in the case of coal supplies from Don-bass. Now he is abroad, but, according to the head of the party headquarters of “European solidarity” Alexander Turchinov, the ex-president would return to Ukraine.

“The United States is closely following the case against former President Poroshenko. It is very important that the process and the outcome are based on the rule of law, not political motives,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ex-president said that 130 criminal cases were opened against him, but about 40 of them were later closed. Poroshenko has the status of a suspect in a criminal case on the appointment of Sergei Semochko as deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He is charged with abuse of power in this case. Poroshenko appears in a number of other cases, including on the appointment of judges, on the movement of paintings across the state border, on the incident with Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait , on the transfer of land. The ex-president has witness status in these cases.