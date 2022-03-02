MINSK (TASS): The United States, by suspending the work of its embassy in Minsk, closes channels for dialogue, including on the topic of security in the region. This was stated on Wednesday by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.

“The decision of the American side to suspend the work of the US embassy in Minsk fits into the logic of the pressure that no one needs now,” the BelTA agency quotes the diplomat . any communication, including on practical issues, including security in the region.”

Glaz noted that while the Belarusian side “is making consistent efforts to normalize the situation in Ukraine, including by providing comprehensive assistance in organizing Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, official Washington continues to escalate the situation in the region and replicate fakes to justify new sanctions against Belarus”. “We once again emphasize what the Belarusian side has repeatedly stated: our country has not taken, does not take and does not plan to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

At the same time, he added that any “sanction attacks will not be left without an adequate response, which will harm everyone.” “The only key to defusing tensions and achieving mutual understanding is an equal and respectful dialogue,” the diplomat stressed.

On February 28, it was reported that the United States suspended the work of the embassy in Minsk, and also allowed the voluntary departure of its employees and members of their families to the Russian Federation.