US Embassy warns of grave consequences of girls’ education ban in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The US Embassy for Afghanistan, currently operating from Doha, issued a statement during Education Week, warning of the negative consequences of the ongoing ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan.

The embassy emphasized that these restrictions threaten to darken the future of the country.

In its statement, the embassy reiterated the need for equal learning opportunities for Afghan men and women. It urged all Afghans to unite in ensuring access to high-quality, non-discriminatory education.

MaryJo Kripo, Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, stated in a video message that the Taliban’s ban on education for girls beyond grade six will deprive future generations of essential professionals in fields like engineering, medicine, and teaching. She added that the ban not only jeopardizes Afghanistan’s economic development but also exacerbates social inequality and injustice.

The US Embassy has consistently called for the reopening of schools for Afghan girls, reiterating its commitment to advocating for the right to education for Afghan women and girls.

Since coming to power, the Taliban has banned girls’ education beyond primary school, framing the decision as an internal matter not subject to external influence. The move has faced widespread domestic and international criticism.

The prohibition on girls’ education risks long-term repercussions for Afghanistan, including the erosion of skilled labor, stagnation in economic growth, and further isolation from the global community. Educational restrictions hinder not just individual development but also the collective progress of Afghan society.

The international community must continue to exert diplomatic pressure and provide support to ensure the restoration of educational rights for Afghan girls. Access to education is not just a national issue but a global one, as it forms the foundation for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in any society.