US envoy Alice Wells reaches Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Tuesday has landed in Islamabad.

According to reports, a high-level US delegation arrived in Islamabad and will hold delegation-level talks with the Pakistani leadership.

US envoy’ visit comes a day after the Indian government had rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.

The US Department of State in its statement had said it was “closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Reacting to the events unfolding in occupied Kashmir, the US State Department said, “We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories.

“We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” the statement added.

In addition, the State Department further called for all stakeholders to maintain peace.

“We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” its statement read.