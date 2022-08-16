US envoy calls on Air Chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Donald Blome called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners. CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with United States of America which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.

