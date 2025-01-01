US envoy in Moscow held talks with senior Russian diplomat: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters): Lynne Tracy, the US ambassador in Moscow, on Tuesday held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and discussed the operations of Russian diplomatic institutions abroad, the RIA state news agency reported.

RIA cited Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, as the source of the information.

On Monday, Ryabkov, Russia’s point man for relations with the United States, held a news conference and, among other topics, discussed potential peace talks on Ukraine between Moscow and Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Tuesday that he had no information about unconfirmed reports on Telegram that US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff may have flown into Moscow and that no meetings with him were on the agenda.