F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned on Thursday from travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Jordan.

During his trip, Special Envoy Lenderking met with senior government officials, international partners, and Yemenis to discuss the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen and the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire to bring relief to Yemenis.

The Special Envoy coordinated closely with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths during his trip and welcomed Griffiths’ latest trip to Sana’a.

While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people. Instead, the Houthis continue a devastating offensive on Marib that is condemned by the international community and leaves the Houthis increasingly isolated.

During his meetings with Yemenis, Lenderking also discussed the need to strengthen inclusive processes that enable the country’s citizens to discuss the future of their country and amplify voices for peace.