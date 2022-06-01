US envoy: NATO does not consider itself bound by force limitations in Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): The North Atlantic T-reaty Organization (NATO) no longer considers itself bound by previous arrangements with Russia regarding the deployment of all-iance forces in Eastern and Central Europe. Julianne Smith, United States Permanent Representative to NATO, said this while answering a question from a TASS correspondent at a meeting with the Washington-based Defense Writers Group on Wednesday.

“On the Russia-NATO Founding Act, I think the position is as follows. <…> NATO Allies collectively do not believe that the Russia-NATO Founding Act now limits the decisions we make regarding the alignment of forces and assets in Central and Eastern Europe,” – said the diplomat. At the same time, she expressed the opinion that a similar point of view had already been expressed earlier by the leadership of the US administration. “You’ve heard key officials – whether [US Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken, [US National Security Ad-viser] Jake Sullivan or others – say that Moscow is violating the Russia-NATO Founding Act,” Smith said. According to her, similar comments were made by US President Joe Biden.

“I think that’s all I have on the Russia-NATO Foun-ding Act,” Smith added. She evaded a direct answer to a request to clarify what steps NATO intends to take regarding the document, what is the position of the United States on this matter, whether Washington agrees with the opinion of British Foreign Secretary Truss, who recently argued that the Founding Act is dead.

The Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed in May 1997. The document stated that the parties “will jointly build a lasting and comprehensive peace in the Euro-Atlantic region on the principles of democracy and security based on cooperation.” The act also dec-lared that Russia and NA-TO “do not regard each ot-her as adversaries.”

“The common goal of Russia and NATO is to overcome the remnants of the previous confrontation and rivalry and to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation,” the document stressed.

In accordance with the act, the alliance pledged not to permanently deploy additional significant combat forces on the territory of member countries, and Russia to exercise appropriate restraint in the deployment of its conventional armed forces in Europe.

