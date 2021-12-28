US envoy outraged by Russian Supreme Court ruling

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan criticized the decision of the Russian court to liquidate Memorial (recognized as a foreign agent), thus continuing a series of statements about Russia’s internal affairs – despite the fact that the United States itself has repeatedly and unsubstantiatedly accused Moscow of interfering in the affairs of its state.

“Today’s decision by the Russian Supreme Court to close International Memorial – one of the oldest and best-known Russian human rights organizations – is a blatant and tragic attempt to suppress freedom of speech and erase history,” Sullivan quoted the United States Embassy in Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Supr-eme Court of the Russian Federation ruled to liquidate the international society Memorial (already recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) at the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Offi-ce, and tomorrow the Mos-cow City Court will consider a similar claim against the human rights center Memorial (legally, these are different organizations).

The prosecutor’s office in both claims refers to the systematic failure to indicate the status of a foreign agent.