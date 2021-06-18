US Envoy Reeker to travel Italy, Albania, and North Macedonia

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip T. Reeker, will travel to Milan June 20-22, Tirana June 30, and Ohrid July 1-3.

In Milan, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with local officials, including business leaders and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, to discuss the many ways the United States and Italy cooperate on economic, commercial, and other key issues. While there, Ambassador Reeker will give remarks at the annual meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy. He will also visit the Italian Red Cross, an important partner and recipient of U.S. assistance to combat COVID-19, to highlight U.S.-Italian cooperation to combat and build back from the pandemic.

From June 22-29, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will accompany Secretary Blinken on his travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome, the Vatican, Bari, and Matera. Please see the trip announcement for more details: https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-germany-france-italy-and-the-vatican/.

In Tirana on June 30, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama and other senior officials to discuss the U.S.-Albania relationship and areas of mutual concern. On July 1, Ambassador Reeker will arrive in Ohrid, where he will attend the “Road to Prespa” Conference to highlight U.S. support for continued dialogue and cooperation toward stability and progress throughout the region. Finally, in Ohrid, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with Prime Minister Zaev, Foreign Minister Osmani, and other senior officials to discuss our shared priorities for the Western Balkans.