US envoy to brief Indian leaders on talks with Taliban

KABUL (Pajhwok): America’s special envoy for reconciliation in Afghanistan will update Indian officials on talks with the Taliban and the future of Delhi-Washington partnership.

After a swing trough tenregion, including Abu Dhabi, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad would visit India in early January, Indian media reported on Monday.

India has not been satisfied with US efforts for holding reconciliation meetings with the Taliban without consultations with New Delhi, the Economic Times said in a report that.

Khalilzad visited the region twice in the recent months for negotiations with the Taliban, but he avoided going to New Delhi both times. This time around, the envoy will attend India’s foreign policy dialogue, scheduled for January 8-10.

Last week, after a brief stay in Islamabad, Khalilzad flew to Kabul to brief senior Afghan leaders, including President Ashraf Ghani, on his meetings with Taliban in Abu Dhabi.