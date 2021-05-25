US envoy travels to Saudia

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday.

He will meet with senior government officials and will continue to work jointly with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Attempting to forestall the devastating consequen-ces of the Houthi offensive on Marib, Lender-king’s discussions will foc-us on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable ceasefire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial go-ods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process.

The envoy will also continue to advocate for the unimpeded flow of goods through all ports and work to build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib.