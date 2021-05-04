US-EU Summit to be held in June

F.P. Report

LONDON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the margins of the G7 Meeting in London.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to revitalize and raise the level of ambition in U.S.-EU relations, and he and High Representative Borrell discussed the U.S.-EU Summit to be held in June.

The Secretary and High Representative also discussed ways to deepen U.S.-EU cooperation on shared foreign policy priorities, including Russia, Iran, China, Afghanistan, and the Horn of Africa.