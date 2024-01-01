US, European allies to discuss Syria Tuesday: Italy

LONDON (Agencies): Foreign ministers from the United States, UK, France, Germany and Italy will hold talks Tuesday on developments in Syria, Italy’s Antonio Tajani said Monday.

“We hope that the first positive signals will transform into concrete positive signals,” Foreign Minister Tajani said at a conference of diplomats at the Italian foreign ministry.

The virtual meeting of the diplomatic Quint comes amid Western moves towards the “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS) group that is in charge following the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad.

The EU’s envoy to Syria headed to Damascus Monday for talks, after the United States and Britain said they had made contact with the new authorities in the Syrian capital.

Italy, which holds the presidency of the G7 group of rich nations in 2024, earlier this year named an ambassador to Damascus for the first time in over a decade.