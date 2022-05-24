US-European military exercises start

COPENHAGEN (RIA No-vosti): Danish Defense M-inister Morten Bedskov sa-id on Tuesday that the US-European military exercises “Defender of Europe” have begun in the country.

The exercises will take place on the Danish island of Bornholm. US forces arrived at the airfield located there today.

“Big arrival in Bornholm! Danish-American military exercises have begun. (This is an expression of) the solidarity of the members of the alliance ( NATO ), Danish, Scandinavian and Baltic cooperation,” Danish Defense Minister Bedskov wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the Danish television channel TV2, a number of HIMARS ML-RS, two Danish F-16 airc-raft, the Niels Juel frigate a-nd 300 soldiers of the Danish Royal Life Guards will be involved in the exercises.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Shoigu said that the United States and NATO are increasing the scale of operational and combat training near the borders of the Russian Federation, up to 40,000 military personnel from 30 countries of the bloc are participating in the Defender of Europe series of exercises.

