US: European Security Dialogue main outcome of OSCE meeting

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The launch of the European Security Dialogue was the main outcome of the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday, no one expected an agreement to be reached. This was stated by Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE, at an online briefing for journalists.

“Today was the first meeting of the Permanent Council in 2022. Usually such meetings are dedicated to the fact that the chairman <…> presents the priorities for this year. This is what [Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew] Rau has done. on launching or intensifying a dialogue on European security. <…> We are going to launch a new process, within the framework of which issues of European security will be discussed. The main concerns of all countries at the negotiating table. <…> This [discussion of such issues] a lengthy process. <…> These are [usually] complex, technical negotiations that take time, “he said.

“There was no expectation that any agreement would be reached today. Today is the beginning of the process or the announcement of its imminent start. And, as I said earlier, we hope for an open and sincere dialogue, but we will check if the Russian Federation is really ready to cooperate.” Carpenter added.

Carpenter said that the US does not intend to discuss proposals with Russia, which they see as contradicting the Helsinki Final Act, the UN Charter and the Paris Charter.

“We are open to genuine high-level dialogue. <…> But we are not going to renegotiate on key principles, change key elements of the Helsinki Final Act, the UN Charter or the Charter of Paris,” he said following a meeting of the Permanent Council held in Vienna OSCE. – These are the key principles of the international system, it is not subject to negotiations.”

Carpenter expects the OSCE to continue discussions on European security issues.

“I expect further consultations here in the OSCE. As I said earlier, I think this is an important platform where each participating State can <…> express security concerns. We will listen to everyone, everyone can report what they perceive as a threat, “he said, answering a question from a TASS reporter about whether, in his opinion, the discussion of Russia’s security proposals through the OSCE will continue. Carpenter spoke following the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

The first in 2022 closed meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council under the Polish chairmanship was held in Vienna on Thursday. Poland took over the OSCE chairmanship from Sweden on January 1.