US expects more from Pakistan for regional security: Pentagon

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Dana White has said that United States is hopeful that Pakistan will be a partner in maintaining the peace in the South Asia.

This she said while talking to media during regular weekly briefing on Friday. Dana White admitted that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism but also alleged that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have also promoted terrorism in the region.

Pentagon spokeswoman said that Pakistani civil and military leadership refuted US claims several times in this regard. She added that Pakistan has carried out comprehensive counter-insurgency operations in the tribal areas over the years and has been successful in restoring the writ of the state and eliminating terrorist safe havens on Pakistani soil.

White further said that Pakistan can do more with respect to the security of Afghanistan.

She added that US expects more from Pakistan and hopes it will play a major role in maintaining peace.

