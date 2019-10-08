US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Germany

BERLIN (AA): A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during a routine training in western Germany, authorities have confirmed.

A spokesman of the U.S. Air Force told German press agency DPA that the F-16 crashed over a forest area near the city of Trier, adding that the pilot ejected just before the crash.

He was transferred to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fighter jet was stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base in the the western German state of Rheinland-Pfalz.