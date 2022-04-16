US fears Ukraine will be left without ammunition

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The US administration is studying the need to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, in particular, artillery shells, fearing that the resources available to Kiev will be used up in the coming days, CNN reports on Saturday, citing an unnamed representative of the US administration.

According to him, such a forecast is based on the expectation of the White House that “fierce ground battles against units of the Russian army” will unfold on the territory of Ukraine in the near future.

“With the United States supplying Ukraine with 18 155mm howitzers and 40,000 artillery shells as part of the new military aid announced by the Biden administration, even this volume could be used up in a few days, raising the possibility of Kiev’s ammunition depletion,” he said. channel interlocutor.

According to him, since the beginning of the Russian special operation, in a number of cases, the Ukrainian army has spent up to a thousand artillery ammunition in just one day.

This week, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington is providing Ukraine with a new $800 million military aid package that will include artillery, armored personnel carriers and helicopters.

The Pentagon explained that 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, 18 NATO-caliber 155-mm howitzers and 40,000 shells for them are being transferred to the Ukrainian forces.

In addition, the $800 million aid package included 11 Russian or Soviet-made Mi-17 helicopters, 300 Switchblade loitering munitions, 100 armored jeeps, 500 Javelin missiles and “thousands” of other anti-tank systems.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.”

