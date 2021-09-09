US financial crisis

US Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen, wrote a letter to the US Congress that after utilization, the available measures and funds are completely exhausted, the US will be unable to fulfill its obligations for the first time in history, which is expected by October this year. Secretary Janet informed the lawmakers that the Department of Treasury’s ability to continue to finance the government in the absence of Congressional action to address the debt limit is not possible. She said that the US Treasury had begun employing extraordinary measures to finance the government on a temporary basis after the debt limit was reinstated on August 1. While enumerating the extraordinary measures authorized by the law and being used by the Treasury are investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund, and the Government Securities Investment Fund. The Secretary of Treasury said that once all available measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the United States of America would be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in its history. Secretary Treasury stressed the lawmakers to enhance the debt ceiling without waiting for the last movement. While hoping for bipartisan support on the issue, Secretary Janet urged lawmakers to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by swift action on the issue.

The United States debt crisis has been arising time and again during the past years particularly it got severe during 2008, 2011, 2012, 2019 and during current Fiscal Year. The current debt problem has been caused by the massive tax cuts by the former President Trump during 2017, coupled with the $ 900 billion budget deficit due to government’s spending in FY 2019. Later, coronavirus related expenditures and pandemic stimuluses launched by the Trump and Biden administrations had worsened the situation many fold. According to reports, presently US debt has hit a record low and exceeded the $ 27.8 trillion during the fourth quarter of FY-2020. These figures are more than America’s annual economic output as per its GDP ratio. Currently, every American man, woman, and child shares $ 85,000 loan from national debt. The US public debt stands at $ 22 trillion whereas governmental loans are $ 6 trillion.

United States Political Parties are using different recipes to resolve the debt issue of the country. The republicans suggest further tax cuts to boost businesses for creation of new jobs and end recession in the country. This strategy is called supply side economics. While Democrats urge to use Keynesian economic models by using stimulus spending or consumer tax cuts. Both parties are heading in opposite directions and using conflicting formulas to treat the same disease, however, the situation is getting out of control with every passing day.

In fact, Americans are using political wisdom to resolve the economic problem instead of using economic recipes to curb the issue. According to economists, the debt can easily resist through cut in spending and increase in taxes equally. The United States government is less worried about the situation because American investors have belief in the country’s economy and the US dollar is in a strong position, however, when both indicators diminish the US economy would collapse. Unfortunately, if it happens, most of the world’s economies would not be able to survive due to reformatory measures at international level.