US firms to invest $100mn in tourism sector in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of US businessmen on Thursday called on Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and announced to invest over $100 million in tourism sector in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandapur welcomed the decision and assured that the government will provide every possible facility to the foreign investors.

He said, “The federal government has decided to establish Skardu Airport according to the global style.”

The minister said that the incumbent government was taking steps on emergency basis to promote and develop tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the government will establish tourism centers in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas of the country.

Earlier on September 29, Pakistan had offered tax holiday for foreign investments in tourism sector in a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

State-run wire service had quoted Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani as saying that the government had planned to invite foreign investment for establishing tourism zones in Swat, Galiat, Hazara region, Gilgit Baltistan and other tourism zones.

He had said huge foreign investment was expected in tourism sector as the government was focusing on building this sector on a priority basis.