US flays Houthi’s attack on Abha airport

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Unit-ed States strongly conde-mns the brutal attack by Houthi on Abha Internatio-nal Airport hitting civilians on Thursday.

The US State Department mentioned in the press release that, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Regarding the Houthi escalating violence, Secre-tary Blinken condemned the Houthi attacks against the Abha International Airport, which struck a civilian airliner.

Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom, the press release mentioned.

During the conversation, the Secretary and Foreign Minister outlined diplomatic outreach to find a negotiated political settlement to the war in Yemen.