US flays N. Korea missile launches

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The United States administration condemns new missile launches by the DPRK and calls on the official Pyongyang for diplomatic cooperation, a spokesman for the State Department told RIA Novosti.

“The United States condemns the North Korean missile launch. It violates a number of UN Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to North Korea’s neighbors and the world community,” an American diplomat told the agency.

He assured that Washington “remains committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and calls on the country to dialogue.”

“Our commitment to the protection of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains unshakable,” the US diplomat said.

The DPRK on Wednesday launched two ballistic missiles from Yandok County in Pyongannam-do province towards the Sea of ??Japan . The missiles flew about 800 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers or more.

South Korea also successfully tested submarine ballistic missiles (SLBMs) ??on Wednesday, with President Moon Jae- in present, who said in a speech that the new South Korean SLBM will become an instrument of deterring North Korean “provocations” and that the Republic of Korea will continue to build up diverse missile capabilities to counter the DPRK.