US forces pound Taliban hideout

Monitoring Desk

URUZGAN: The US forces pounded a Taliban hideout with guided in rockets. The 205th Atal Corps said in a statement that the US forces targeted the Taliban hideout in Charchino district of Uruzgan.

The statement further added that the strikes killed 7 Taliban militants and destroyed the hideout of the group. Furthermore, the 205th Atal Corps said the strikes also destroyed some weapons, munitions and explosives of the Taliban group. The 205th Atal Corps also added that the strikes did not inflict casualties on local residents. (Khaama Press)