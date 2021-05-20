US, France discuss the upcoming NATO summit

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl spoke by video teleconference on May 18, 2021 with French Director General for International Relations and Strategy Alice Guitton to reinforce the strength of the transatlantic relationship.

The Under Secretary and the Director General discussed the upcoming NATO Defense Ministerial and Summit, Russia, China, counter-terrorism efforts in Africa, and cooperation with the European Union.

On China, the Under Secretary and the Director General agreed on the importance of continuing to build a common strategic understanding of the challenges posed by China among our allies and partners.

The Under Secretary thanked the Director General for France’s leadership and reinforced the United States’ commitment to continued consultations with Allies on defense issues.