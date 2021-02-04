US, France held talk over Lebanon assistance

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: United States on Thursday reaffirmed continued humanitarian assistance for the Lebanese People.

According to the official press release of U.S State Department, United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on the occasion of the six-month anniversary of the Port of Beirut incident, shared their views.

The spokesperson commented, six months after the August 4 explosion which occurred in the Port of Beirut, causing hundreds of casualties and significant damage, France and the United States reiterate their full unambiguous support to the Lebanese people.

Regarding the humanitarian support, spokesperson remarked that in this meeting it was underlined by Secretary of State that, “As we have done since the explosion, including with the United Nations, our partners and the Lebanese civil society at the August 9 and December 2 support conferences, France and the United States will continue to extend urgent assistance to the Lebanese people, including health, education, housing, and food support”.

France and the United States also expect rapid results on the inquiry into the causes of the explosion, the spokesperson mentioned. The Lebanese justice system must work tran-sparently, removed from any political interference.

While commenting on the formation of effective government in Lebanon, the spokesperson remarked that the six-month anniversary of this tragic event underscores the urgent and vital need for Lebanese stakeholders to finally act upon the commitments they have made to form a credible and effective government, and to pave the way for the implementation of necessary reforms, in acc-ordance with the aspirati-ons of the Lebanese people.

Such concrete actions remain absolutely crucial for the engagement of France, the United States and their regional and international partners to provide additional, longer-term str-uctural support to Lebanon, spokesperson mentioned.