US general, envoy meet YPG terror group in Syria

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: The YPG/ PKK terror group tweeted a photo of a meeting with American officials on Monday at a time when U.S. envoy to Syria James Jeffrey is in Turkey for talks with Turkish officials.

The scandalous meeting took place between Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Amba-ssador William Roebuck and Mazlum Abdi, leader of the YPG terror group that operates under the umbrella of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Rebranding terror group YPG as SDF is a farcical tactic by the U.S. to manipulate public opinion and whitewash the crimes of YPG terrorists in the West.

YPG, the Syrian branch of PKK terror group that has been designated terrorist by the U.S. and EU for decades, has arbitrarily killed civilians and raped women during the ongoing civil war in Syria and recruited child soldiers in its so-called fight against Daesh, according to UN reports.

“Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and Amb. William Roebuck are holding talks with #SDF commander-in-chief Gen. Mazlum Abdi to discuss developments, steps to improve relations and joint campaign against ISIS in NE Syria,” tweeted the so-called press office of YPG-controlled SDF, using another acronym for Daesh.

The statement itself contradicted the official U.S. and YPG position for over a year that Daesh has been defeated completely, making one wonder about the real content and intent of the meetings.

Jeffrey arrived in Ankara on Monday for a two-day visit to discuss counter-terrorism and security.

“Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an interagency delegation to continue discussions with senior Turkish officials to advance issues of mutual interest on Syria to include, addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, the implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS (Daesh),” read Sunday’s statement of the U.S. Department of State.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long been urging U.S. officials to act in line with the spirit of strategic NATO alliance between the two countries and demands that U.S. stops legitimization and armament of YPG/PKK terror group. (AA)