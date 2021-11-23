US General speaks with his Russian counterpart

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov spoke on the phone with the chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, they discussed international security issues, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

“A telephone conversation took place between the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – First Deputy Minister of Defe-nse of the Russian Feder-ation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Ch-airman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the United States of America, General Mark Milley, during which the military leaders discussed topical issues of international security,” says message.