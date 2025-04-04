US has no plans for reopening of its embassy in Kabul

KABUL (Ariana News): The United States has no plans to allow for the reopening of its embassy in Kabul, American officials have said as reported by Washington Examiner on Friday.

“The United States does not recognize any entity as the government of Afghanistan and therefore has no plans to allow for the reopening of its embassy,” a State Department spokesperson said.

US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt also said that the United States has “made no commitments regarding the Afghan Embassy in Washington, and there are no discussions underway” concerning the status of the US embassy in Kabul.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) called for the handover of Afghanistan’s embassy in Washington during US officials’ visit to Kabul recently for the release of an American prisoner.

The IEA also asked the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul.