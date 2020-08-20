US has no right to request snapback of UN sanctions on Iran after leaving JCPOA, China says

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously warned the United Nations Security Council that Washington is set to restore international sanctions under the snapback clause of Resolution 2231.

China has slammed the United States for requesting sanctions on Tehran, pointing out that it was President Donald Trump who withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US decided it would trigger the snapback mechanism to re-impose the restrictions, lifted by the agreement, after an American resolution aiming to indefinitely extend a UN arms embargo failed at the Security Council.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)