US holds three tests to advance hypersonic weapon programs

WASHINGTON DC (Reuters): The U.S. Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday that will inform development of new weapons, the Pentagon said, calling the three tests successful.

The tests occurred the same day that U.S. Presi-dent Joe Biden said he was concerned about Chinese hypersonic weapons.

Facility in Virginia whi-ch will help “inform the de-velopment of the Navy’s C-onventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the Arm-y’s Lo-ng Range Hypersonic Wea-pon (LRHW) offensive hypersonic strike,” a statement said.

The Navy and Army will conduct a flight test of the common hypersonic missile in fiscal 2022, which began on Oct. 1. Hyperso-nic weapons travel in the upper atmosphere at more than five times the speed of sound, or about 3,853 miles per hour (6,200 kph).

These tests “demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies, capabilities, and prototype systems in a realistic operating environment,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The US has actively pursued the development of hypersonic weapons as a part of its conventional prompt global strike program since the early 2000s.

Companies such as Loc-kheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies are working to develop the hypersonic weapon capability for the United States.