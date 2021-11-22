US hopes to strengthen strategic partnership with Georgia

TBILISI (TASS): US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, in which he thanked the republic for helping to evacuate people from Afghanistan. This was announced on Monday by the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

“I join you and the Georgian people, I salute the 32 Georgians who sacrificed themselves, as well as the more than 300 people who were injured defending our common values. regional problems. We expect the strengthening of our strategic partnership to strengthen our common interests, “the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry quotes an excerpt from a letter in which Blinken, on behalf of the United States, thanks Georgia for participating in missions in Afghanistan.

On April 14, US President Biden announced his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan. After that, the Taliban mo-vement lau-nched a large-scale operation to establish control over the country and on August 15 entered Kabul without a fight. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

On August 26, the Geo-rgian authorities announced that they had deployed NATO military transport aircraft on the territory of the Tbilisi International Airport, which flew to Kabul for evacuation of people or for other humanitarian purposes. A regional transit hub was established near the airport with the participation of Georgian, Norwegian and Swedish military personnel. In addition, a first aid post was deployed there. During this time, more than 2.5 thousand people were evacuated from Afghanistan through Georgia.