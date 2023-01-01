US House committee chairman plans to hold FBI director in contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON (AA) : US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Corner said Tuesday that he will take steps to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after the bureau refused to turn over documents purportedly related to President Joe Biden and his family.

“Today the FBI informed the committee that it will not provide the unclassified statements subpoenaed by the committee. The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable,” Comer said in a statement.

“While I have a call scheduled with FBI Director Wray tomorrow to discuss his response further, the committee has been clear in its intent to protect congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena,” he added.

Earlier this month, Comer issued a subpoena to Wray seeking a document that reportedly pertains to a purported scheme involving Biden when he was vice president and a foreign individual regarding an alleged exchange of funds for favorable policy outcomes.