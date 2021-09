US imposes sanctions on 4 people linked to Iranian intelligence

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The US authorities on Friday imposes sanctions on Iran. According to the website of the US Treasury Department, restrictions are imposed on four Iranians associated with the Iranian Ministry of Information (Intelligence).

Farahani, Alireza Shahvaroghi (a.k.a. “ALI, Haj”; a.k.a. “SALIMI, Vezarat”; a.k.a. “SALIMI, Vezerat”), Iran; DOB 06 Dec 1970; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [Iran-HR] (Linked To: Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Khazein, Mahmoud, Iran; DOB 21 Nov 1978; POB Tehran, Iran; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; National ID No. 0067024564 (Iran) (individual) [IRAN-HR] (Linked To: Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security).

Noori, Omid Iran; DOB 12 Mar 1976; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [Iran-HR] (Linked To: Ministry of Intelligence and Securit).

Sadeghi, Kiya, Iran; DOB 21 Mar 1986; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IRAN-HR] (Linked To: Ministry of Intelligence and Securit).