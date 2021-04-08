US imposes sanctions on Burmese enterprise

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The Burmese military regime has ignored the will of the people of Burma to restore the country’s path toward democracy and has continued to commit lethal attacks against protesters in addition to random attacks on bystanders. This includes security forces’ brutal actions on March 27 that left over 100 protestors dead. These attacks have led to over 500 deaths, including dozens of children.

In response to these acts, we are taking further action by designating Myanma Gems Enterprise, a state-owned enterprise, pursuant to Executive Order 14014. We take this action as military leaders participate in an ongoing gems emporium in Nay Pyi Taw, under the auspices of Myanma Gems Enterprise. By imposing targeted sanctions on this entity, we are sending a clear signal to the military that the US will keep increasing pressure on the regime’s revenue streams until it ceases its violence, releases all those unjustly detained, lifts martial law and the nationwide state of emergency, removes teleco-mmunications restrictions, and restores Burma to the path of democracy.