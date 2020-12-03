US imposes sanctions on Iran’s Shahid Meisami Group

WASHINGTON: The move is another attempt by the White House to put pressure on the Tehran. Reports say President Donald Trump wants to drown Tehran in sanctions in order to make it difficult for Democrat Joe Biden, who is projected to win the 2020 presidential election, to return the United States to the JCPOA agreement, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States has imposed another round of Iran-related sanctions, a statement released by US Treasury Department said. The United States has imposed another round of Iran-related sanctions, said a statement released by the US Treasury Department. According to the department, the Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted an entity, the Shahid Meisami Group and its director, saying the group is involved in Tehran’s chemical research and is connected with the banned Iranian Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research, also known as the SNPD.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)