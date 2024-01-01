US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts

WASHINGTON (AFP): The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Israeli extremists over violence against Palestinians, including slapping financial restrictions on four settlement outposts in the West Bank.

The State Department also blacklisted Lehava, which it described as the “largest violent extremist organization in Israel” with more than 10,000 members.

“We strongly encourage the government of Israel to take immediate steps to hold these individuals and entities accountable. In the absence of such steps, we will continue to impose our own accountability measures,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Settlement expansion has increased sharply since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in late 2022 at the helm of a hardline pro-settler coalition.

The United States, while supporting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, has repeatedly warned Netanyahu about inflaming tensions in the West Bank, home of the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority.

Israel distinguishes between wildcat outposts, built without the government’s permission, and state-approved settlements.

“Outposts like these have been used to disrupt grazing lands, limit access to wells and launch violent attacks against neighboring Palestinians,” Miller said in a statement.

The Israeli government recently approved three wildcat outposts, in what the Peace Now watchdog called a new step toward “annexation” of the West Bank.